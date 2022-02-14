Police arrest brother of accused in girl harassment case at PUMHS

SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police on Sunday arrested Ghulam Murtaza, brother of accused Ghulam Mustafa Rajpout, in the PUMHS house officer harassment case.

Reports said the police raided the house of Ghulam Mustafa Rajpout in Chak No. 25-A Jamrao in Sanjoro, district Sanghar, where they found his younger brother Ghulam Murtaza and arrested him. Parveen Rind, who was doing her house job at the nursing section of the Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women in Nawabshah, held a protest outside the Dadu Press Club, where she said the university’s vice chancellor and wardens harassed and beat her and threatened to hang her, if she raised her voice against them. She was accompanied by members of civil society and activists of various political parties and demanded for justice.