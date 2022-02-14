‘PBM’s initiatives vital to empower, facilitate weak segments of society’

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is playing a dynamic role to empower and facilitate ignored segments of the society through its pro-poor initiatives by turning the country into a welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-i-Madina.

The PBM has devised an inclusive plan to reach out to maximum deserving people even in the remotest areas of the country.

The social safety net programs for ensuring early education, child support, and Medicaid bring about positive transformation in the lives of thousands of people across the country.

The organization is significantly contributing towards poverty alleviation through its various pro-poor services and assistance to destitute, widows, orphans, and other needy persons as per eligibility criteria approved the PBM board.

Bait-ul-Mal is working hard to empower women, build their resilience and lift them out of poverty.

The main aim of various initiatives of the organization is to break the cycle of poverty and make the poorest of the poor self-sustainable.

Through Individual Financial Assistance (IFA), the poor, widows, destitute women, orphans, and disabled persons are supported through general assistance, education, medical treatment, and rehabilitation.

It is providing financial assistance to deserving patients for medical treatment up to one million rupees from public sector hospitals.

According to official figures, Bait-ul-Mal has provided medical assistance to some 101,317 needy persons during the last five years.

Some 16,729 individuals having complex diseases were provided medical treatment during the last financial year. Any individual can apply for general financial assistance once a year only.

Any of the two services including medical treatment, general financial assistance, education stipend, and individual rehabilitation may be granted simultaneously within a period of one year to the same applicant.

However, general financial assistance and rehabilitation cannot be combined.

Pakistan Baitul-Mal has also signed a number of MoUs with various universities to provide additional scholarships to deserving students of universities.