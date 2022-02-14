One drowns in Khirthar canal

SUKKUR: One drowned, while two others were rescued after three youths jumped into the Khirthar canal in Sukkur while evading police on Sunday.
Reports said the Sukkur Police raided gamblers near the Khirthar Canal in district Sukkur, however, three of them jumped into the canal in order to avoid the arrest. Local divers rescued two of them, while the body of one, Dilshad, son of Sajjad Ali Mahar, resident of Adam Shah Colony, could not be found.
