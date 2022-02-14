‘Those holding tractor trolley march sucking farmers blood’

SUKKUR: Sindh United Party Chairman and convener of Sindh Action Committee Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah on Sunday said that those holding the tractor trolley march are indeed sucking the blood of farmers today.

He said that on one the hand, our daughters are being assaulted and killed in educational institutions, while on the other hand, the blood of poor farmers of Sindh is being shed.

The SUP chairman also strongly condemned the killing of five members of Bhand community, including additional SHO, saying the 800 acres of of agricultural land of farmers in Qazi Ahmad, Nawabshah has been misappropriated with the help of local Mukhtiakar (Revenue).

He said that Asif Zardari considers Sindh as his personal fiefdom, adding the police failed to apprehend those responsible for the killing of members of Bhand community.

The victims have been holding sit-ins for the last 24 hours, but the tyrant rulers have remained silent spectators, he added.

Meanwhile, the heirs, along with the bodies of slain Bhand community members, have continued their sit-in at the National Highway National for the last 24 hours.

They demanded registration of an FIR against Mohsin Zardari, Abid Zardari and others involved in the killing of five people, and release of their people, including Ghulam Hyder Bhand, Mahmood Mahar, Billawal Bhand and others.