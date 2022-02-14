 
Monday February 14, 2022
National

SHO arrested on assault charge

February 14, 2022

SUKKUR: A station house officer of Tamachani police station was arrested on an allegation of sexually assaulting a woman.

The woman, resident of Rizwan Plaza Board office, Sukkur, had lodged a complaint that the SHO sexually assaulted her

