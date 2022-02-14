Pensioners demand hike in pensions

ISLAMABAD: Pensioners have demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce a 15 per cent increase in their pensions like the pay raise given to the federal government employees.
In a statement on Sunday, the Convenor of the Consumers Welfare Association, Hussain Ahmad Jalil observed that they are demanding an increase in pensions in view of increasing inflation and price hike.
“The pensioners are finding it difficult to keep both ends meet in the present circumstances,” he said.
Moreover, he said that pensioners suffering from diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, etc. also have to purchase medicines, the prices of which had increased considerably.
Chaudhry Ikramul Haq, General Secretary of the Association said the expenses of pensioners have increased manifold due to the joblessness of their children. “Pensioners also have to look after their young sons and their families too,”
he said.
He said the pensioners and elderly people need special attention of the government due to the absence of the social welfare sector in the country.
SUKKUR: A dispute on a no-ball between rival teams turned cricket ground into battle field as one person was killed...
SUKKUR: A mill owner was found dead on Sunday at his office in district Sukkur. Reports said the Sukkur Police...
SUKKUR: The body of a youth axed to death was found by the Tangwani Police on Sunday in district Kashmore-Kandhkot....
SUKKUR: A father and his son were killed on Sunday in an armed attack on their house in district Jacobabad.Reports...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police on Sunday arrested Ghulam Murtaza, brother of accused Ghulam Mustafa Rajpout, in the...
Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is playing a dynamic role to empower and facilitate ignored segments of the society...
Comments