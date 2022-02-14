Pensioners demand hike in pensions

ISLAMABAD: Pensioners have demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce a 15 per cent increase in their pensions like the pay raise given to the federal government employees.

In a statement on Sunday, the Convenor of the Consumers Welfare Association, Hussain Ahmad Jalil observed that they are demanding an increase in pensions in view of increasing inflation and price hike.

“The pensioners are finding it difficult to keep both ends meet in the present circumstances,” he said.

Moreover, he said that pensioners suffering from diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, etc. also have to purchase medicines, the prices of which had increased considerably.

Chaudhry Ikramul Haq, General Secretary of the Association said the expenses of pensioners have increased manifold due to the joblessness of their children. “Pensioners also have to look after their young sons and their families too,”

he said.

He said the pensioners and elderly people need special attention of the government due to the absence of the social welfare sector in the country.