Imran has lost trust of allies, says Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial head Amir Muqam on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had lost the trust of his allies and ministers.

Addressing a gathering here, he said the allies of the government knew that if they continued supporting the incompetent rulers the people would vote them out in the next general election.

Several workers of the Awami National Party (ANP) including Wilayat Hussain, Maqsood Ahmad Awan, Aman Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Yasir Murad, Abdul Waheed, Darwishullah Arif, Muhammad Arif Khan and others announced joining the PMLN on this occasion.

Amir Muqam said his party was the only political force that was capable of steering the country out of prevailing crises.

“The PMLN has a team to run the country,” he said.

He said the large number of people joining the PMLN showed they considered it a real political force, adding Peshawar would be made a stronghold of the PMLN.

“If his own foreign minister does not trust Imran Khan’s performance report, then how will the people trust him?” he asked.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had deceived the nation, and proved to be the most corrupt ruler in the history of Pakistan. He hoped the nation would soon get rid of the incompetent rulers as their days were numbered.

He said that the national economy can be put on track by Ishaq Dar. He said former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif had brought about a revolution in Punjab by working day and night.

Amir Muqam said Prime Minister Imran Khan had himself shown mistrust over the performance of ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense and Finance.

The government has defamed the country all over the world, he said, adding preparations were been made to get rid of the incompetent government.

He said the PMLN was the mainstream political party having the capability to protect nuclear assets and save the country.

He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was becoming a stronghold of the PMLN.