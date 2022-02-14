Balanced economy — tax and non-tax revenue

Global economic and financial institutions like IMF, World Bank, Paris Club etc. have successfully entangled Pakistan in a debt trap. They are on the course to weave policy trap to squeeze Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan autonomy bill is the first concrete step. The process will not stop here, it will continue and privatisation will be next policy. Development challenges, food insecurity, poverty, unemployment and health further aggravate the situation. Regional security challenges and global power play introduced the elements of uncertainty. Sudden emergence of nationalism, unilateralism and country first policy have changed whole global dynamics.

Thus, it can be inferred that Pakistan is going through an era which is full of challenges, insecurities, economic difficulties and uncertain global dynamics.

In these circumstances, Pakistan is striving hard to find a viable solution for its problems. Such solution can help Pakistan combat its domestic challenges without compromising on dignity at the global stage. The National Security Policy 2022 has tried to recognise the challenges and present few ideas for discussion. It is not enough. Pakistan needs a more comprehensive and dynamic policy. A policy which can help solve present challenges and cater to future needs.

First of all, Pakistan needs to look for avenues of economic and social development by adhering to rational policy framework and approaches. It should not follow political rhetoric or fancy slogans. It must be anchored on solid grounds. In the present circumstances, Pakistan should look for sectors which can provide immediate relief, push for revival of economy and act as a building block for sustainable growth and development in the long-run. Analysis indicates agriculture sector has all the ingredients to revive economy for sustainable growth and give socio-development relief. It is not self-assumed assumption but based on the facts as we know it plays multifaceted role in our economy. It contributes to export through textile sector. It helps check widespread food insecurity. It creates massive employment for unskilled labour which helps tackle issues of poverty.

To capitalise on the potential of agriculture, the government will have to adopt double-edge policy and action plan. On one hand, Pakistan should use agriculture to accelerate growth. On the other, development needs of the country must be achieved through policy interventions (for detail paper by Shakeel Ramay on double-edge can be consulted).

Second, for long-term sustainable growth and development, the government will have to focus on industrialisation, science and technology and quality human capital. For industrial development, international cooperation is needed as Pakistan does not have sound industrial base or brands of international importance. The other side of the story is that Pakistan does not have adequate financial resources to support the industrialisation process. However, policy for industrial development must be devised on the basis of ground realities, indigenous wisdom, aspirations of people and Islamic values.

The most important intervention should be to create a balance between non-tax and tax revenue during the industrialisation process. A wise and smart policy framework can turn State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) into a good source of non-tax revenue. The SOEs always provide essential resources to support national economy and development if these are governed by economic rational. For example, in 2021, Chinese SOEs contributed almost 32 percent in National GDP ($5.72 trillion). Moreover, 91 Chinese SOEs are included in Fortune 500 companies. Pakistan can benefit from the experience of China in running the SOEs on profitable basis.

Industrial Cooperation under the CPEC provides an excellent opportunity to learn from China in fostering balanced industrial development in Pakistan. Owning to CPEC, China can also act as anchorage country/market for Pakistan. Many experts believe that to follow the suit of growth and development, country needs to be an anchorage country. In the case of Malaysia, Japan acted as anchorage country and for Turkey it was EU.

Third, Pakistan would be in need of quality human capital to achieve the objective of sustainable development. Right now, Pakistan’s ranking is very low and it stands at 134th place. Thus, there is a need to invest resources and efforts to improve the state of affairs.

First of all, Pakistan will have to revise its education policy and the practices. The allocation of budget and other resources must follow the principle of “education investment” not “education expenditure”. Unfortunately, an education expenditure policy is being adopted in Pakistan.

Second, there is a need to refine health system and shift the focus from medicine to nutrition-based health system. Mother and child should be priority area and the government must work to ensure nutrition-based health standards.

Third, Pakistan needs to work on its own economic model in the light of Islamic principle according to the dream of Father of the Nation. He said at the opening of State Bank of Pakistan “We must work our destiny in our own way and present to the world an economic system based on true Islamic concept of equality of manhood and social justice. We will thereby be fulfilling our mission as Muslims and giving to humanity the message of peace which alone can save and secure welfare, happiness and prosperity of mankind”. He never liked liberal economic order. He considered it one of the most unequal systems of economy. He believed that it will not deliver prosperity and equality among human.

For achieving the above goals, Pakistan will have to learn the art of fishing because success depends on continuous hard work. Pakistan must come out of mentality of dependence on aid and grants. This mentality will not help Pakistan grow rather will keep Pakistan on the knees and hurt dignity of the nation. We must recognize that dignity can only be earned and sustained through hard work. There is no shortcut to dignity.