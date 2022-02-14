Jhagra inaugurates road in Regi Lalma

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra on Sunday inaugurated the Parang Market Road at the Regi Lalma locality.
Speaking on the occasion, the he believed the KP health sector is becoming a precedent for the entire country. He said the Sehat Card Plus Project was launched from KP had now been expanded to other parts of the country.
Jhagra said that the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology and Khyber Teaching Hospital had been issued the ISO certificates. He was confident that record development schemes would be completed in the province by 2023.
The local elders appreciated the uplift schemes in the locality and expressed gratitude to both Minister Jhagra and Member National Assembly Arbab Sher Ali.
