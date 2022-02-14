Torghar ANP faces rift over tickets distribution

MANSEHRA: Differences cropped up among the workers of the Awami National Party (ANP) Torghar chapter over the award of tickets for the next phase of the local government election.

Two workers, who had applied for the party tickets to the provincial parliamentary board, have decided to contest the election in independent capacity after they were refused the tickets.

Former tehsil nazim Shahzad Shah and another worker Sher Afzal Khan announced to run as independent contenders for the mayoral slot of Kundar Hassanzai and Dor Mera tehsils. The parliamentary board led by its provincial president Aimal Wali Khan had refused to award them tickets.

Three ANP activists, including Shahzad Shah, Yunas Khan and Said Nawab Gul, a former deputy district nazim, had submitted applications for tickets but the board retained the latter as its contender for the office of Kundar Hassanzai tehsil’s mayor.

Two activists Abdul Qadeer Khan and Sher Afzal Khan had moved the provincial parliamentary board for mayor’s ticket in the Dor Mera tehsil but the board chose the former as its contender. In the Judbah tehsil of the district, the ANP has awarded ticket to Mohammad Akram Khan.

“Our provincial parliamentary board has finalised names of candidates in all three tehsils of the district and those defying the decision would face disciplinary action,” Zahid Khan, the ANP district president said.