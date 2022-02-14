KP’s elementary, secondary education foundation launches major initiatives

PESHAWAR: The Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF) has made some drastic initiatives in the year 2021 to not only rebuild the image of the once stigmatized organization but also make contributions to enrol out-of-school children and ensure transparency.

According to the annual report of the foundation, as many as 500 new girl community schools were established during the year 2021 in different parts of the province.

With the establishment of the new schools their total number climbed to 2,219 where 3172 teachers have been appointed to impart education to the 154,650 students including 85,689 girls and 50,961 male students, the report stated.

In order to ensure transparency and wash out the stigma of corruption and ghost enrollment, which were much highlighted in the media a few years back, digitalization of the entire facilities and services of the foundation was made.

Digital profiling of 2500 teachers and 117,000 students has been completed so far. Online attendants of 80,000 students are taken on a daily basis.

Also, a tracking system of the passed-out students has been enabled so that the output of the schools could be evaluated and the talented students could be provided opportunities of higher studies. The foundation has launched the facility of scholarship for the brilliant students of the community schools up to the secondary level.

Another major challenge resolved during the previous was the release of the outstanding salaries of the teachers which had been withheld for years due to the adverse reports in the media about the foundation.

The three-year liabilities have been cleared and an amount of Rs 630 million has been released to the teachers.

The regular and timely payment of the monthly honorarium of all the teachers has been ensured besides increasing the teachers’ salaries to the minimum wages of Rs 21,000.

At the community schools learning materials, furniture for teachers and textbooks for the students were provided and all the teachers were also trained for using the software.

Iqra Farogh-e-Taleem Voucher Scheme (IFTV) is another important initiative of the foundation which suffered a serious setback due to media trials a few years back.

The scheme was started in 2014 as a special initiative for out-of-school children in low-cost private schools in areas where government schools are not available.

But owing to certain irregularities, the scheme failed to yield desired results. Rather the audit paras, distrust and frequent enquiries into the alleged irregularities in the scheme shook the very foundations of ESEF.

However, the new management of the organization took bold and effective measures to streamline the scheme and put it back on the right track.

The very concept note for IFTVS was revised in 2021. The issue of liabilities was taken up seriously.

The data and activities of the schemes were digitized. Better monitoring and camera-enabled online attendance was made compulsory to ensure transparency and avoid any mishap again.

A record number of 40,000 voucher students was uploaded.

Payments to partner schools were conditioned with online data of schools to ensure transparency.

Special facility for voucher students of private schools to use facial recognition to ensure 75 per cent attendance.

Owing to the effective performance of the foundation during the year 2021, the federal government projects of community schools under Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) and the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) were merged with the ESEF.

As many as 1417 schools under these projects have been verified where 55137 students are enrolled.

In his message about the annual performance of the foundation, the provincial minister for elementary and secondary education Shahram Khan Tarakai said that the ESEF has proved to be a blessing for the out-of-school children to enrol them through various schemes like GCS and IFTVS.

He said the government will leave no stone unturned to provide quality education to every child in the province.

Managing Director of the foundation, Zariful Maani, said the ESEF has taken drastic steps during the past couple of years and has become a dynamic organization with the capacity to shoulder the responsibility of approaching the inaccessible areas of the province to reach the 'out of school' children, especially girls.

He said the foundation’s team would continue its activities with the same spirit and the provincial government would continue to support it for the greater cause of promotion of education.