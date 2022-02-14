Creation of federating units: PTI govt urged to honour commitment

MANSEHRA: The deputy convener of Sooba Hazara Tehreek and former federal minister, Syed Qasim Shah, on Sunday said that more federating units were the need of the hour and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government should follow the assembly’s resolutions in this regard.
“We not only want Hazara province but also such more federating units in the country for better governance and fair distribution of resources,” Qasim Shah told reporters here.
He said that the Tehreek recently organised countrywide public meetings to compel the government to ensure the creation of Hazara and more federating units in the country.
“If the PTI has been consulting with other political parties for the Southern Punjab province then why not for the Hazara province as the prime minister and his party leaders had announced to give Hazara the status of a separate province,” he added.
