PINS observes World Epilepsy Day today

LAHORE: The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) is observing the World Epilepsy Day on Monday (today).

In this connection, the PINS would hold an awareness walk to be led by ED PINS Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood in the parking area in front of the PINS.

Later, a seminar would also be organised in the academic block of the institute, in which doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff will participate.