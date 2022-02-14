Imran to be ousted soon: Hamza

MULTAN: Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has said the rulers, who are snatching bread and butter of masses, will be ousted soon.

The people will get rid of Imran Khan’s tyrannies and the most failed government in the history very soon.

He was talking to the media at the residence of former Punjab minister Ehsanuddin Qureshi after offering condolences on the death of his wife.

He said during the last three-and-a-half years, Imran Khan had pushed the country to the brink of disaster.

In order to save the country, it is necessary to oust the Imran-led government. He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz workers faced the tyranny of Imran Niazi and suffered a lot and the PMLN would never forget the sacrifices of workers. He appreciated Imran Ehsan Qureshi's services for the party and paid tribute to him.

