Majority of Pakistanis show trust deficit in govt during pandemic

KARACHI: The majority of Pakistani nationals lost their trust in government during the coronavirus pandemic, while a sizeable number of Pakistanis also expressed dismay regarding future prospects and about fields of medicine and science. Some felt shattering of self-confidence.

It was revealed in an IPSOS research conducted from Jan 27-Feb 02 and participated by 1,000 individuals to ascertain the change of public perception in different fields in the wake of coronavirus.

According to the research findings, as many as 53 percent of respondents across the country expressed that their confidence in the government was shattered for its policies since the breaking out of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, 8 percent of them stated that their confidence in the government was boosted.

In addition, a total of 28 percent of respondents expressed their trust deficit in the field of science whereas 20 percent of the respondents said otherwise. Similarly, a total of 24 percent of respondents showed lack of confidence in medicine sector while 21 percent claimed enhancement of their trust.

When a question was posed to respondents for their perception on effects of coronavirus on future of the society, 42 percent of them were pessimist while 11 of them showed optimism.

Interestingly, a total of 27 percent respondents admitted to deficit in self-confidence whereas 22 percent felt their self-confidence was boosted. However, 32 percent of respondents did not foresee a bright future, while 16 percent were hopeful of better future prospects.

Besides, 25 percent of respondents believed that their trust in their family and friends was shattered during the pandemic while 20 percent of respondents experienced otherwise.