‘Disgruntled’ PTI MPs meet today?

ISLAMABAD: An informal meeting of group of members of legislatures belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but understood as disgruntle with the policies of the government would take place today (Monday) in Lahore.

It is being viewed as a major development, since the participants would discuss among other issues, the proposed move for no-trust against the government.

The members of National and Punjab Assemblies would attend the huddle. Well-placed sources told The News on Sunday that Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena has convened the meeting.