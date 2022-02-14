Majority of world leaders survived no-trust motions last year

LAHORE: A sizeable number of prime ministers across the world had to face no-confidence motions tabled by their political rivals across the world last year, however most of the premiers had managed to survive the move, according to a research report.

Similarly, the incumbent Pakistani Premier Imran Khan had also sought a trust vote from the lower house to show his numerical strength the previous year.

Though Imran managed to secure 178 votes – six more than the required tally, he is facing yet another myriad of political and economic challenges as a hostile combined opposition has vowed to oust him through a no-confidence motion. Following is the list of some world government leaders who had dodged no-confidence motions during 2021 and those who tumbled down:

On December 6, 2021, Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare survived the no-confidence motion in the parliament by showing required numerical strength, according to “Al-Jazeera” Television.

On November 11, 2021, North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev had persevered in spite of a call on the parliament floor to show him the door. In April 2021, according to a “Bloomberg” Television report, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had lived on by surviving a no-confidence vote. The vote in the Dutch parliament was called over allegations that Premier Rutte had lied about trying to sideline a political rival, who had helped unearth a childcare subsidy scandal. Even though the no-confidence motion was narrowly dismissed by a margin of 78-72 votes, Rutte’s credibility did take a serious blow. “I have 1.9 million voters, it would be strange to step aside two weeks after the election,” Dutch Prime Minister Rutte was quoted as saying.

On September 06, 2021, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha also survived the political storm by securing simple majority.

According to the “Associated Press, Thai Premier Prayut had triumphed rather comfortably in the 482-seat lower house of Parliament, gaining support from 264 of the 271 lawmakers that made up his ruling coalition.

In June 2021, the minority government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had survived a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in a face-off over the proposed budget, eliminating the possibility of early elections.

On June 2, 2021, according to the prestigious “Pew Research Centre,” Japan’s Prime Minister Naoto Kan had succeeded in salvaging his pride after his political adversaries had tabled a no-trust motion against him.

The following day, on Jun 03, 2021, the Czech coalition government led by populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis had also saved his blushes following a no-confidence vote in the Parliament over its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.

On June 16, 2021, a no-confidence motion against Estonia’s Premier Kaja Kallas had failed to attain desired results for her rivals. The Estonian Premier then bravely faced media and rejected a charge that her government had mismanaged the economy.

However, Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was not fortunate enough like his Dutch and Thai counterparts as he had to resign on June 28, 2021, barely one week after he had lost a vote of no-confidence, leaving it up to the Speaker of the parliament to begin the search for a replacement, according to a “France24” report. Lofven could have either called a snap election or resigned following the no-confidence vote.

He told a press conference that a snap election was not in the best interest of his country, pointing to the difficult situation the Covid-19 pandemic had posed.

Likewise, on May 2021, Nepal’s Prime Minister had lost a vote of confidence in the parliament ending his attempt to show he had enough support to remain in office. Some 93 legislators had backed Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, while 124 had voted against him. However, a new rival faction of 15 legislators within his governing party had abstained from voting.