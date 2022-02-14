No-confidence motions in Pakistan, India and around the world

LAHORE: Contrary to the case in India where three elected Prime Ministers (Vishwanath Pratap Singh, H.D. Gowda and Atal Bihari Vajpayee) have to-date been ousted by No-Confidence Votes, no Pakistani head of government has ever been sent packing through this constitutional mode. As far as the eventful Pakistan’s parliamentary history is concerned, only two prime ministers have faced no-confidence motions till date, though both of them had managed to prevail with fair bit of ease by weathering the storms.

On November 1, 1989, while a No-Confidence motion against Benazir Bhutto had failed by 12 votes, a similar move against Shaukat Aziz in August 2006 had also proved too frail to de-seat the sitting premier.

The "New York Times" had reported: "Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's governing coalition staved off defeat today when a no-confidence motion failed by a 12-vote margin, ending a challenge that had threatened to unseat Pakistan's first fully civilian government in more than a decade. Under the rules of the 236-member National Assembly, only the supporters of a no-confidence measure are required to vote. The motion drew 107 of the 119 votes needed to oust the government."

Meanwhile, Premier Shaukat Aziz's opponents could muster support of only 136 lawmakers in the National Assembly, well below the desired 171 needed to show him the door.

In India's case, till July 2019, not fewer than 27 No-Confidence motions have been moved.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had faced 15 of these 27 No-Trust motions, followed by Lal Bahadur Shastri and Narasimha Rao (3 each), Morarji Desai (two), and Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi (one apiece). Research shows Premier Vajpayee had lost the No-Confidence motion against him by a margin of just one vote (269-270) in April 1999.

History and outcomes of No-Confidence motions around the world: Since the first-ever motion of No-Confidence tabled against a British Premier, Lord North, in 1782, over 100 world Prime Ministers and Presidents have been defeated through such moves in their respective legislative houses, research shows.

The first motion of No-Confidence in history was recorded in March 1782, when the British legislators had expressed anger over the defeat of their forces in the American Revolutionary War of October 1781.

The infuriated legislators had categorically stated that they no longer reposed confidence in the government of Premier Lord North.

Left with no other option but to step down, Lord North had then asked the Monarch of the time, King George III, to accept his resignation.