Zardari’s health deteriorates, shifted to hospital

PPP supremo Asif Zardari. -File photo

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s health deteriorated.

According to the former president’s personal doctor, Zardari has been shifted to a private hospital in Lahore for medical checkup and tests. While routine checkup will be conducted in the hospital.

On the other hand, PPP leader has cancelled all the engagements in Lahore as the doctor has advised him complete rest.