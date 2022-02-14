 
Monday February 14, 2022
Zardari’s health deteriorates, shifted to hospital

By News Report
February 14, 2022
PPP supremo Asif Zardari. -File photo
LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s health deteriorated.

According to the former president’s personal doctor, Zardari has been shifted to a private hospital in Lahore for medical checkup and tests. While routine checkup will be conducted in the hospital.

On the other hand, PPP leader has cancelled all the engagements in Lahore as the doctor has advised him complete rest.

