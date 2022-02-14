Zardari’s health deteriorates, shifted to hospital

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s health deteriorated.
According to the former president’s personal doctor, Zardari has been shifted to a private hospital in Lahore for medical checkup and tests. While routine checkup will be conducted in the hospital.
On the other hand, PPP leader has cancelled all the engagements in Lahore as the doctor has advised him complete rest.
Fazlur Rehman says that understandings are developing for the appointment of a new PM
Washington has said the door for diplomacy remained open
Pakistan will raise the issue of Iran soil being used by terrorists
Lahore Qalandars are at the second spot on the table with five wins
Karzai said the people of Afghanistan are victims of terrorism
Pakistan has been witnessing an irregular positivity graph for almost week
Comments