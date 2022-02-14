No-trust move: PTI CEC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: The government has become active to deal with a no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) today. The meeting will also discuss party issues and national politics. A strategy for dealing with the no-confidence move against the Prime Minister will also be decided. It will also decide about increasing contact with coalition partners besides preparations for local elections.
