PM, spouse separation rumours baseless: Gill

Prime Minister Imran Khan with First Lady Bushra Bibi. -APP

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said the government has approached the country's courts against the journalist who issued "insulting and fabricated" statements about First Lady Bushra Bibi, reports Geo News.

The SAPM said "strict legal action will be taken against those who spread false news about the first lady."

When approached by Geo News, Bushra Bibi's friend, Farah Khan, also refuted the news of the couple's alleged fight and separation and denied that the PM's wife was staying at her place.



"I am surprised how someone made this up because Bushra Bibi has not visited Lahore for a long time," Farah Khan said, adding, "The first lady is still in Bani Gala with her husband and they have not had any fights."

Farah Khan said people's personal lives should not be dragged into politics and condemned the "fake propaganda" spread about the first lady. Gill also confirmed that, contrary to the rumours, both Bushra Bibi and Prime Minister Imran Khan are currently in Islamabad.