Social media user shot and injured

PESHAWAR: TikTok fights are now becoming real life violence as in one such incident, rivals opened fire on a social media user who was later shifted to hospital after sustaining bullet injuries.

Daud Shah, who is father of a dancer Alishah, was shot in the leg and shifted to hospital, an official said.

He said the wife of the victim had charged three persons, Jan Habib, Ziarat and Akbar. The official said a case had been registered and raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.