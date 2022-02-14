Addicts shifted to rehab centres

PESHAWAR: TikTok fights are now becoming real life violence as in one such incident, rivals opened fire on a social...
MANSEHRA: The deputy convener of Sooba Hazara Tehreek and former federal minister, Syed Qasim Shah, on Sunday said...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtu-nkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan has said that construction of small dams can...
MARDAN: District on Sunday conducted mock rehearsals in various areas to prepare for handling any emergency...
PESHAWAR: The Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation has made some drastic initiatives in the year 2021 to not...
PESHAWAR: Police are investigating to find out the culprit who fired at the car of the head of a sensitive wing of the...
Comments