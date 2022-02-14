 
Monday February 14, 2022
Addicts shifted to rehab centres

By Bureau report
February 14, 2022

PESHAWAR: A large number of drug addicts were shifted to the rehabilitation centre from different parts of Peshawar on Sunday.

An official said the capital city police, during action in limits of different police stations, picked drug addicts and shifted them to the rehabilitation centre.

