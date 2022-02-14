Probe on into firing at CTD car

PESHAWAR: Police are investigating to find out the culprit who fired at the car of the head of a sensitive wing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.
The bullet hit the rear screen of the official car of the deputy inspector general of the Counter Terrorism Department. The fire seems to have hit the car when it was parked somewhere and no one was inside.
