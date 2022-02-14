 
close
Monday February 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Probe on into firing at CTD car

By Bureau report
February 14, 2022

PESHAWAR: Police are investigating to find out the culprit who fired at the car of the head of a sensitive wing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

The bullet hit the rear screen of the official car of the deputy inspector general of the Counter Terrorism Department. The fire seems to have hit the car when it was parked somewhere and no one was inside.

Comments