Stakeholders’ role in entrepreneurship promotion highlighted

PESHAWAR: The role of different stakeholders in promoting entrepreneurship was highlighted at a session, said organisers on Sunday.

The two-day training session was arranged at the City University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar with the collaboration of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) and Karakoram International University (KIU) Gilgit-Baltistan.

Prof Dr Partricia Pashby of the University of Oregon (USA), Prof Dr Attaullah Shah, KIU Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Zafar Khan and Dr Afzal Ahmed were the facilitators.

The organizers said the sessions addressed key areas related to student-centred learning and communication skills. The faculty development through effective leadership, Pakistan, local environmental challenges, community-based natural conservation lessons learned from the KIU partnership were deliberated as well.

At the end of the training session Vice, Chancellor City University of Science and Information Technology Prof. Dr Minaj Ul Hassan expressed gratitude to the KIU and USEFP team members.

The organizing committee members Dr Tassawer Baig, Prof Dr Muhammad Zahid (KIU) and Shahram Niazi (US Consulate General) were thanked for their coordination in making the session a successful venture. The vice-chancellors of the City University Karakoram International University distributed certificates among the participants.