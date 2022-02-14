Cops directed to treat commoners politely

PESHAWAR: District Police Officer of Tank district, Waqar Ahmad, has directed the officers to crackdown on criminals and terrorists and to redress the grievances of citizens.
The DPO during a meeting with the sub-divisional officers and station house officers directed them to deal with every common citizen as being a VIP.
“Tighten the noose around criminals and terrorists but whenever a common man approaches an officer or staff of a police station or post, offer them a chair and serve them with a glass of water. A polite talk will also serve as relief for the visitors at any police establishment,” said Waqar Ahmad.
The Tank police chief warned that there was no place for the corrupt elements while more facilities and rewards would be given to those doing well. He directed to upgrade the security across Tank in the wake of the recent threats and increase patrolling to ensure peace.
