Canada police arrest protesters in bid to clear border bridge

WINDSOR, Canada: Canadian police resumed operations on Sunday to clear a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led demonstrators angry over Covid-19 restrictions, as authorities began making arrests in their bid to quell a movement that has also paralyzed downtown Ottawa.
"Enforcement actions continue" at the Ambassador Bridge, police in the city of Windsor, Ontario said in a tweet, adding that authorities have also begun towing vehicles.
"There will be zero tolerance for illegal activity," they added.
Police had begun their operation on Saturday, moving deliberately as they worked to clear the major border crossing to the US city of Detroit, Michigan.
They succeeded in clearing one major intersection. But some demonstrators remained, extending the protracted standoff and preventing traffic from flowing.
Early on Sunday, police were seen placing a bridge protester in handcuffs and leading him away. The demonstrations have inspired copycat protests around the globe, including in France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Australia, and with some US truckers discussing a protest for March.
In Ontario, where authorities have declared a state of emergency, the provincial supreme court had ordered truckers to end their blockade of the Ambassador Bridge.
The protest has forced major automakers in both countries to halt or scale back production.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised that "this conflict must end," but he has faced mounting criticism for failing to act more decisively.
