High waves kill 10 during Indonesia beach ritual

JAKARTA: At least 10 Indonesians died after tidal waves swept away a group of people meditating on a beach during Sunday’s early hours, police said.

The group of 23 people was holding hands and meditating on Payangan beach, East Java province, shortly after midnight.

"They were too close to the sea and could not save themselves when the tidal waves came and swept them away," local police chief Hery Purnomo told TVOne.

Ten bodies had been retrieved from the ocean and 12 people rescued alive. One more person, a 40-year-old man, was still unaccounted for.

It was unclear what kind of ritual the group was performing in the predominantly Muslim region, Purnomo said, but it was led by a spiritual guru who survived the incident and would be questioned.