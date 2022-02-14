Four missing Afghan women activists released

KABUL: Four women activists in Afghanistan have been released by the country’s "de facto authorities" after going missing weeks ago, the United Nations said on Sunday.

Since storming back to power in August, the Taliban have cracked down on dissent by forcefully dispersing women’s rallies, detaining critics and often beating local journalists covering unsanctioned protests.

Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar went missing after participating in an anti-Taliban rally, but Afghanistan’s hardline Islamist rulers -- whose government is still not recognised by any country -- had consistently denied detaining them.