Four missing Afghan women activists released

KABUL: Four women activists in Afghanistan have been released by the country’s "de facto authorities" after going missing weeks ago, the United Nations said on Sunday.
Since storming back to power in August, the Taliban have cracked down on dissent by forcefully dispersing women’s rallies, detaining critics and often beating local journalists covering unsanctioned protests.
Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar went missing after participating in an anti-Taliban rally, but Afghanistan’s hardline Islamist rulers -- whose government is still not recognised by any country -- had consistently denied detaining them.
WASHINGTON: Rudolph Giuliani, who was prominent in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election...
HONOLULU: The top diplomats of Japan, South Korea and the United States declared their unity against North Korea on...
WINDSOR, Canada: Canadian police resumed operations on Sunday to clear a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led...
MANILA: The son and namesake of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos strengthened his lead over his closest rival...
Ag AFPKYIV: Ukraine on Sunday vowed to keep its airspace open to international travel despite Western warnings that...
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Hundreds rallied in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, on Sunday to commemorate the victims of...
Comments