Swiss reject more state aid for media

GENEVA: Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a move to boost state funding for the media, which has seen advertising revenues evaporate in recent years.

In a referendum on a government decision to expand financial support to Swiss media, close to 55 percent of voters said "No".

The parliament last year approved a new government decision to more than double the financial support to private media organisations.

The move was widely welcomed by the media which has come under significant financial pressure as advertising revenues have increasingly gone to large internet platforms.

But it met with strong opposition from politicians and publishers on the right, who forced a referendum on the issue under Switzerland’s direct democracy system.

They charged the subsidy would mainly benefit large media groups and would be a waste of public funds.

Switzerland, a country of 8.6 million people, counts four official languages and significant cultural differences across its small, mountainous territory.