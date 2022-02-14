UN adviser meets rival Libya PMs

TRIPOLI: The UN chief’s special adviser in Libya, Stephanie Williams, met the country’s two rival prime ministers on Sunday, urging them to preserve the country’s fragile stability.

Already riven by years of east-west divisions, Libya on Thursday found itself with two prime ministers based in the western capital Tripoli.

That came after the east-based parliament voted to replace the government of construction tycoon Abdulhamid Dbeibah with one led by former interior minister Fathi Bashagha.

Both men hail from the powerful western city of Misrata and are backed by rival armed groups in Tripoli.

Libya has been ripped apart by a decade of regional, tribal and ideological violence since a 2011 revolt toppled and killed dictator Moamer Qadhafi.

Following a landmark 2020 ceasefire, Dbeibah had been appointed as interim premier with a mandate to lead the country until elections on December 24 last year.

But since the polls were indefinitely postponed amid wrangling over their legal basis and who could stand, Dbeibah’s rivals have been insisting that his mandate is up.

Williams, who is de facto acting as the UN’s envoy to Libya, tweeted that she had met Dbeibah on Sunday to discuss the latest developments.