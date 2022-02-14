Emmanuel Macron campaigning for reelection

PARIS: He has a full campaign team that’s fanning out around France, meeting with voters. He makes speeches about his plans for the country in the upcoming years. The problem? French President Emmanuel Macron hasn’t officially declared that he’s a candidate for April’s presidential election yet.

Critics say he’s unfairly using his taxpayer-funded presidential pulpit to campaign for a second term while dragging out his widely expected announcement as long as possible.

Less than two months before April 10 s first round, Macron’s intention is no mystery. He said last month that he has “the desire” to run for a second term, but he wanted to wait for the Covid-19 situation to improve before making a decision. The deadline to formally declare candidacy is March 4.

Far-right presidential contender Eric Zemmour accused Macron of trying to use the pandemic argument to make French voters forget about what he considers France’s decline. “Is Emmanuel Macron using the health crisis to start campaigning? The answer is yes,” Marine Le Pen, the other far-right candidate, charged. Like the US and most European countries, France recently started easing most virus restrictions as the spread of the virus is slowing down.

Macron also explained he wanted to focus on the Ukraine-Russia crisis first. On the flight between Moscow and Kyiv last week, he told reporters that he will “think about” declaring his candidacy later. “Everything comes in due time,” he said.

A visit this month to northern France, during which he announced an additional 100 million euros to boost the economy in a former mining area, was followed by dozens of journalists from national and international media, eager to see whether he would adopt a campaigning tone.