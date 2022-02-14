AIOU announces closure of admissions

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has Monday (February 14) as the last day for admission in the programmes offered in the Spring 2022 semester including Ph.D., MS/M Phil, M.Sc Hons, and BS (face to face programs).
According to AIOU, the admission forms and prospectuses for these programs are available on the University’s website. Students can apply through online mode only.
Admission in BS programmes will be given purely on a merit basis. It is necessary to pass the entry test to get admission in M.Sc Hons, MS/M.Phil and Ph.D.
Entry tests are scheduled to be held from 17th to 24th February. First merit list will be displayed on the website on February 25 whereas the fee submission deadline is March 3. The second merit list will be uploaded on March 4 and the last date for fee submission will be March 11.
