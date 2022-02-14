Social distancing, disruption of life fails to dampen spirit of volunteerism

Rawalpindi : Members of the Association of Business, Professional, and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW) organized a fun-filled get-together here at a local club.

The event was attended by 27 ladies who welcomed the opportunity to meet up on a bright sunny day after a long hiatus in scheduled meetings due to the pandemic.

Commencing the event, Tahmeena Malik, President (ABP&AW-IR Branch) gave an overview of the activities the Association had been involved in during the last year, emphasising that the social distancing and disruption of life had not dampened the spirit of volunteerism that the Association and its members stood for.

She highlighted the achievements of ABP&AW’s initiative of “Kitaab Dost”, a project which aims to provide books to school children free of cost and to make them aware of the joys of reading. The provided books are designed to especially attract children with their vibrant illustrations and interactive content, all the while containing relatable and moral stories which convey important messages for this generation.

She urged the members to volunteer their time and resources for the continuation of this project and thanked everyone for participating.

Following this, Dr. Farah Islam was invited to enlighten the audience with a few tips on how to improve daily health and routine with a particular focus on eye care and health. She highlighted the importance of including fish and carrots in the diet on a regular basis, the necessity of protecting eyes from UV rays, and limiting time spent in front of a screen.

Other tips included taking proper rest and maintaining good eye makeup using and removing practices. In keeping with this theme on healthy living, Najma Shahid, Vice President (ABP&AW) had also diligently planned a few games for the ladies. These included games involving counting one’s blessings and having a positive perspective life, both of which are integral to improving one’s quality of life and state of mental and physical well-being. Sumptuous refreshments were served afterward which capped the day on a high note.