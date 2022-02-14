Closure of another vaccination centre perturbs Pindiites

Rawalpindi : The residents of Satellite Town who wanted to get the coronavirus vaccine showed concerns over the unannounced closure of the vaccination centre set up at Red Crescent Hall.

According to the details, the residents of A, B, C, D, E, and F blocks (Satellite Town) and other surrounding areas like Sadiqabad, Shamsabad, Dhoke Kala Khan, Khyaban-e-Sir Syed, Dhoke Najju, New Katarian and New Parian are now relying on the vaccination centre being operated at the Red Crescent Hall.

The residents continued to visit this centre at the weekend but to their surprise, it was closed down for unknown reasons. The other vaccination centre in the area that was established at Shehbaz Sharif Sports Complex has already been closed on a permanent basis.

Earlier, a major portion of the population of Rawalpindi City was being provided services by these two vaccination centres but now one has been closed and the other is non-operational due to unknown reasons.

When this correspondent approached the helpline set up by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a representative said they have already received complaints about the closure of the vaccination centre at Red Crescent Hall.

He said, “The vaccination centre established at Shehbaz Sharif Sports Complex has been closed on a permanent basis while the other one set up at Red Crescent Hall should be operational.”

Shakir Abbasi, a resident of Satellite Town, said, “I reached at the Red Crescent Hall for booster dose but it was locked and lights were off. Now the people of this area have to go to other areas quite far away from their homes to get vaccinated.”