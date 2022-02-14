3 COVID-19 deaths, 213 cases from twin cities

Islamabad: Another three patients belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 2,285 in the region while 213 new patients were tested positive is the lowest number of cases reported in a day from the region after January 12.

The total number of patients so far confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities has reached 175,182 however the number of patients being tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district has been showing a continuous downward trend.

The positivity rate of the infection in the federal capital has dropped down to 2.92 per cent in the last 24 hours was well over 16 per cent some three weeks back. Another good omen is that the number of patients achieving cures for coronavirus illness in the federal capital and Rawalpindi district is on a tremendous increase. The number of active cases from the region has been recorded as 7,532 on Sunday was well over 18,000 on February 1 this year.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that COVID-19 claimed two more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 998 while 145 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking the tally to 133037 of which 125,421 patients have so far recovered.

The number of active cases from ICT has dropped down to 6618 after the recovery of 1,190 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another patient has died of the illness from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,287 while 68 new patients have been tested positive from the district taking the tally to 42,358 of which 40,157 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi was recorded as 914 on Sunday of which 75 confirmed patients of the illness were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while as many as 839 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.