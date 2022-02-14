Chemical strings cut throats of several bikers during Basant

Islamabad : Several bike riding people including minors were shifted to hospitals with cuts to their throats as chemical strings used for flying kites as Islooites celebrated Basant on Sunday proved quite harmful as they inflicted grievous throat injuries to many.

A young bike rider has been affirmed critical as more than half part of his throat was sliced with the chemical thread in the jurisdiction of Aabpara Police Station.

Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas straightaway suspended station house officer (SHO) Aabpara police station with immediate effect for showing irresponsible behaviour.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police appealed to the citizen to cooperate with police against kite flying and made the life of citizens secure.

The Islamabad Police, however, have started a massive campaign against the sale of kites and strings and kites flying in the capital.

Following the directions of the top cop, the Khanna police team headed by SHO arrested two kite dealers namely Abdul Rauf and Abdul Raees, and recovered 7,000 kites and 700 strings.

The police said that kite flying was dangerous and can ruin someone's precious life. "Many youngsters had lost their lives by falling from rooftops while flying kites.

Police also advised the citizens to avoid kite flying also guide their children to stay away from this harmful play.

Parents were asked to keep eye on their children and stop them from this dangerous practice.

“It is the responsibility of the masses to be vigilant and keep eyes around and if anyone involved in this crime, police should be approached and informed,” a top police officer said, adding that precious life can be saved through the cooperation of masses in this regard.

“Islamabad Police are taking every possible step to save the lives and property of its citizens,” he concluded.

Most of the locals, even with showing better performance after the gloomy incidents occurred during the Basant being celebrated in the federal capital, expressed their concerns over the poor performance of the area police. “Precautionary measures should have been taken well before the celebrating Basant,” said a number of people gathered in hospitals who’s love-ones have been wounded during the Basant.