Body found floating in canal

LAHORE : A putrefied body of a man was found in the canal in Haier police area on Sunday.

Locals informed the police after seeing the body of an unknown person floating in the BRB Canal near Karbath village of Haier police area. The police reached the spot and with the help of Edhi volunteers removed the body from the canal and shifted it to the morgue. The deceased was identified as Fraz, a resident of Anarkali.

Youth dies on road: A 14-year-old bike rider died from head injuries after his speeding bike crashed into a footpath on Garhi Shahu Bridge here on Sunday.

The boy identified as Hamza Yaqoob was riding a bike without a helmet. Eyewitnesses told the police that Hamza was riding the bike at a high speed in a zigzag manner that led him to lose control over his bike and it skidded. While the bike fell, he was thrown on a footpath, sustaining major head injuries. He was declared dead by doctors at a nearby hospital.

Unconscious man dies: An unidentified man expired in a local hospital on Sunday, two days after he was found unconscious in Garden Town police area.

According to police, a 55-year-old unidentified man was taken to the hospital in a state of unconsciousness from Garden Town area two days ago. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Weekly report released: Weekly performance report of Dolphin and PRU was released here on Sunday.

Both the wings gave immediate response to all 1178 calls received on Helpline 15. During the search, 19.000 motorcycles, 05 vehicles and more than 21,992 persons were checked. Dolphin and PRU helped 193 people, impounded 36 motorcycles and 5 vehicles and arrested 132 persons due to incomplete documents. Five accused involved in kite flying and 19 accused involved in aerial firing were arrested.

275 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1035 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents 16 people died, whereas 1082 were injured. Out of this 625 people were seriously injured whereas, 457 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The statistics show that 275 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 285 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 69 Faisalabad with 72 victims and at third Multan with 68 road accidents and 76 victims.

Motorbikes are involved in majority (65%) of traffic accidents. The bike riders must remember that effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 462 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians, and 476 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The details further reveal that 1082 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 896 males & 202 females.

According to the data 887 motorbikes, 96 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 25 vans, 6 passenger buses, 34 trucks and 116 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.