Rs3.452m fund allocated for treatment of six patients

LAHORE : The Punjab government has allocated funds of Rs 3.452 million for the treatment of six patients of thalassemia, cochlear implant and brain hemorrhage, on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to the Health Department sources, on the direction of the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, an amount of Rs 300,000 has been allocated for the treatment of patients Intezar Mehdi and Rehmat Bibi suffering from thalassemia. These patients were under treatment at the Children Hospital Multan.

An amount of Rs 300,000 has been allocated for the treatment of patient Amina Noureen of DG Khan, suffering from liver ailment and was under treatment at the PKLI Lahore.

Likewise, Rs.1.35 million funds have been fixed for the treatment of Fakhia Bibi of Karor Lal Esan who was admitted in the Children Hospital Lahore for cochlear implant.

An amount of Rs 0.625 million has been reserved for the treatment of M Naeem of Fazalpur, Rajanpur suffering from liver disease and admitted in the PKLI Lahore.

Meanwhile, funds of Rs 300,000 have been allocated for the treatment of Sajjad Hussain of Tulamba, Mian Channu suffering from kidney ailment and he was under treatment at Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur.

An amount of Rs 577,000 has been allocated for the treatment of Aziz Bibi of Khanpur who was under treatment at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Lahore, for brain hemorrhage.