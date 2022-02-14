 
Monday February 14, 2022
PINS marks Epilepsy Day today

February 14, 2022

LAHORE : The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS/LGH) is observing World Epilepsy Day on Monday(today).

An awareness walk will be held at 09.45am, led by ED PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, in the parking area in front of PINS. Later, Seminar will also be organized in the Academic Block, 5th floor, of the institute.

