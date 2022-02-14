Career counselling: questions and answers

Q 1: Sir, I am currently doing MBA and passed my first semester. I got 81% marks from Virtual University and my second semester is in progress. In the 3rd semester I need to decide my specialization. My previous qualification is B.Com while I have 5 to 6 years’ relevant experience in accounts. I would appreciate it if you could please give me your expert advice as to which specialist area/ subject I should select. I look forward to your guidance. (Hanzla Rabbani, Sargodha)

A: Dear Hanzla, looking at your current performance I understand you really worked hard. I think you should choose Financial Management or Accounting & Finance as a specialist subject. This is because of your commerce background and relevance of experience with your current academic qualification. I know that you would be doing a project at the end of your current programme, so I would suggest you should think about doing risk analysis and live trading of stocks etc to finish your MBA.

Q 2: Respected Mr Abidi, I passed my Home Economics Bachelors (4 years honors) with specialization in Food and Nutrition. My current CGPA is 3.2 (8th semester result is pending). I would appreciate if you could please guide me about a relevant MPhil and give me your expert opinion regarding the best subject area/field and which university I should choose to study. Please note that I have developed some interest in doing Clinical Nutrition. Your help and advice on the above shall be highly appreciated. (Samra Nasir, Islamabad).

A: Dear Miss Samra, your academic performance clearly shows that you are a hard working student. I understand from my experience that you would keep the same pace and score more than 3.5 CGPA. You will have a lot of opportunities, especially the chance of winning a 100% tuition scholarship from the USA or United Kingdom. You should consider choosing from relevant emerging areas of research for an MPhil like Food Safety and Microbiology, Lifestyle & Nutrition and of course Clinical Nutrition are all those areas that you can find greater career opportunities and PhD funding round the globe. These are all emerging areas and popular in demand.

Q 3: Sir, I am a bit confused if I should choose BBA or BS Accounting and Finance though I am very confident that I will secure admission in Business Studies at NUST. But I thought of requesting your expert advice. Can you please tell me what are the criteria and qualifications required if I wish to do MBA afterwards? Is this a prerequisite that I must have a BBA or it can also be done after BS Accounting and Finance? (Anam Arshad, Faisalabad)

A: Dear Anam, NUST is certainly a high ranking institution of Pakistan. According to my experience, if you are good at numbers, I would like you to consider doing BS in Accounting & Finance or BBA is also a career oriented subject domain. Regarding your second question, please note that Masters of Business Administration (MBA) can be done either within an Accounting Degree or with a Management Degree provided you have relevant experience as it is connected to work experience.

Q 4: Dear Mr Abidi, I have read your recent column which motivated me to get some advice and guidelines for my future career/ plans. I have done BS Hons Telecommunication with a CGPA of 3.7 in 2020 and got a job in a private company which deals in IT solutions. Now I wish to do MS Project Management from M.A Jinnah University. Can you please give me some information about what are other options/ fields for MS and guide me being a girl ahead? (Farzana Siddiqui, Karachi)

A: Dear Miss Farzana, please note that telecomm is a vast and emergent/growing subject area. Current innovation and technology enhancement in telecommunication is due to the fusion of IT and Computer Engineering. As you have relevant experience of doing projects in this telecomm area and understand the management, analysis and execution of projects in the practical sense, it would be a better option if you do MSc Project Management. This will definitely help you in improving your career prospects and or looking at higher level management jobs within the telecommunication industry.

