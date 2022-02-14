 
Monday February 14, 2022
Lahore

Partly cloudy

February 14, 2022

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the city here on Sunday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Sunday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -14°C while in Lahore it was 7.3°C and maximum was 23.4°C.

