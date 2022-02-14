DIG reviews PSL security

LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore Dr Muhammad Abid Khan reviewed the security arrangements around Gaddafi Stadium before the start of PSL-7 matches on Sunday.

He also visited the residential areas around the stadium. DIG Operations met the residents of the area and inquired from them about the problems.

He directed the officials deployed there to guide the people about entry in stadium. He said that Elite, Dolphin, PRU and other teams were patrolling regularly.