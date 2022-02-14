Women Technical College foundation stone laid

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal performed groundbreaking ceremony of Government Technical Training Institute for Women at Sabzazar here on Sunday.

According to a press release, the institute will be a state-of-the-art college on 14-kanal land. The project will be completed in one year with the cost of Rs588 million. At the Institute, female students will be taught different trades including dress designing and making, digital and social media marketing, commercial art and graphics.

A modern display centre will be established to showcase the products prepared by students while career opportunities will also be provided at this institute.