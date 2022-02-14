IGP takes notice of killing of two brothers

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on killing of two brothers in a land dispute at Gujranwala and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

CPO Gujranwala Capt (retd) Syed Hamad Abid said that the police have taken immediate action and arrested one accused Ali Mughal while police teams are conducting raids to nab the other accused. CPO Gujranwala said that the accused will definitely be punished.