IGP takes notice of killing of two brothers

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on killing of two brothers in a land dispute at Gujranwala and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.
CPO Gujranwala Capt (retd) Syed Hamad Abid said that the police have taken immediate action and arrested one accused Ali Mughal while police teams are conducting raids to nab the other accused. CPO Gujranwala said that the accused will definitely be punished.
LAHORE : A putrefied body of a man was found in the canal in Haier police area on Sunday.Locals informed the police...
LAHORE : The Punjab government has allocated funds of Rs 3.452 million for the treatment of six patients of...
LAHORE : Senior physicians of the country have lined up against the growing risk of diabetes in Pakistan as national...
LAHORE : The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences is observing World Epilepsy Day on Monday.An awareness walk will be...
LAHORE : Punjab police observed the 5th Martyrdom Day of martyrs of Faisal Chowk Mall Road on Sunday.DIG Capt Syed...
LAHORE : Sellers are free to overcharge consumers for their commodities and increasing trend in prices of fruits and...
Comments