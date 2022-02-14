Foreigner studying in KU dies, three injured in crash

A foreign female student and other man were killed and four others injured in two road accidents in the city on Sunday.

Omi, a woman from Somalia studying at the University of Karachi (KU), died and her three friends injured when a car and an SUV collided near Do Darya in Clifton. Police and rescue workers transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

SHO Pir Shabbir said the victims were in the speeding car that hit the SUV. He added that the three injured were also KU students who had come to Pakistan from Kenya.

Police said that one of the injured persons, Alvin, was driving the car and the four friends were going to Defence when their car’s tyre burst, resulting in the crash.

Separately, a 27-year-old man, Bashir, son of Ishaq, was killed and Hikmat, 25, injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near Karsaz on Sharea Faisal. The victims were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.