Covid kills two more, infects another 994 in Sindh

Two more people have died due to Covid-19 and 994 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 7,980 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 13,270 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 994 people, or eight per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 7,753,593 tests, which have resulted in 555,916 positive cases, which means that 7.2 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.4 per cent in Sindh.

He said that 42,764 people across the province are currently infected: 42,446 are in self-quarantine at home, 29 at isolation centres and 289 at hospitals, while 260 patients are in critical condition, of whom 19 are on life support.

He added that 518 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 505,172, which shows the recovery rate to be 90.8 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 994 fresh cases of Sindh, 731 (or 74 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 238 of the city’s new patients are from District Malir, 130 from District West, 105 from District East, 91 from District Central, 89 from District Korangi and 78 from District South.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 85 new cases, Jamshoro 21, Tando Muhammad Khan 16, Sujawal 15, Thatta 13, Sanghar and Sukkur 12 each, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar 11 each, Badin, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Tharparkar eight each, Ghotki and Matiari seven each, Mirpurkhas five, Shaheed Benazirabad three, Khairpur two, and Larkana and Naushehroferoze one each, he added.

Sharing the vaccination data, he said that 871,136 vaccine doses have been administered during the past 24 hours. He said that in total, 42,666,235 doses have administered, which constitutes 79.17 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.