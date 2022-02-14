Two held for robbing salespersons after placing online orders

Police on Sunday arrested two suspects allegedly involved in robbing citizens in the guise of online buyers.

The suspects were identified as Ehtishamuddin, alias Asif, and Shehroz Taqi. Their arrests were made by the Hyderi police that said that the suspects used different e-commerce websites to place online orders of electronic and medical items, and at the time of the delivery, they snatched those items from salespersons at gunpoint.

Police also claimed to have seized stolen laptops, mobile phones, and medical and electronic items from their possession. Cases were registered against them.