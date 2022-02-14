29-day sit-in paved way for new era in Karachi, says JI city chief

The 29-day successful sit-in of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) resulted in the restoration of rights of the local government setup in Karachi and initiated a new political era that will ensure progress and development in the city.

JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this on Sunday while addressing a reception in his honour organised by local organisations in connection with the sit-in.

Rehman told the event that as a result of the sit-in, all the recently taken health and educational institutes would be returned to the local government. “The city mayor will be chairing the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board as well as the solid waste management board’s chapter that deals with the city,” he remarked.

The JI leader said that the city government setup would receive its share in the motor vehicle tax for the first time in the history of Karachi. "The Octroi tax will also be channelised to the city government setup,” he asserted, adding that monthly funds would also be distributed among union councils on the basis of population.

He maintained that the achievements of the JI sit-in would strengthen the local government in Karachi and open the gates for progress and development of the city.

He was of the view that the JI had made several achievements for the local bodies setup through a peaceful and democratic struggle in contrast to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Peoples Party as they did nothing for the megalopolis despite having powers in some or other tiers of the government.

The federal government was also involved in plundering the resources of the city, Rehman said, adding that the JI had also announced the second phase of the Karachi Rights Movement under which caravans would be taken out from March 4 onwards.

Detailing the campaign, the JI city chief said that under the second phase of the campaign, door-to-door contacts would be made and corner meetings held in each and every union council for due rights of the city.

He also reiterated the party’s demand for holding a fresh census under de jure formula as per international norms and principles set by the United Nations. He berated the MQM-P and the PTI for what he said their dual stance over the issue.

He said the two parties had legalised the flawed results of the census and now a conspiracy was being hatched up to usurp the rights of Karachi and its residents through those flawed results.

Rehman also talked about the water crisis, acute gas shortage, lack of infrastructure and transportation problems of the city.

He said that the JI had been struggling for the development and progress of the city and would continue to do so till the restoration of the glory of the city.