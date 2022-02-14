Protesters call for issuing CNICs to Bihari community

Hundreds of thousands of Biharis have been facing severe difficulties in Pakistan because they are not being issued with computerised national identity cards (CNICs) despite their untiring services and great sacrifices for the country.

This point was made at a protest on Sunday organised by the Muhibban-e-Pakistan Foundation (MPF) outside the Karachi Press Club to highlight the longstanding issue of the Bihari community.

The protest, which was led by MBF head Mumtaz Ansari, was attended by leaders of various political parties who demanded that the government stop the exploitation of the Biharis living in Pakistan and issue CNICs to them on an immediate basis so that they can have access to education, health care and other basic facilities.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz District Malir President Feroz Khan said the Bihari community had been facing multiple problems, the most glaring of which was them not being able to get CNICs that resulted in denial of job opportunities and other usual perks of being a Pakistani national.

“For instance, they can’t open bank accounts, buy cars or get them registered or buy any property,” he lamented.

He said the rulers were not issuing CNICs to the Bihari community who migrated from Bangladesh out of love for Pakistan, and this had closed the doors of education to them.

Other political leaders, including Dr Shakeel of the Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf, Inzar Medical and Imran Bihari, said the Bihari community was also deprived of basic amenities and jobs.

They said that there were hundreds of thousands of Biharis living in Karachi but they were not counted in the census due to not having CNICs.